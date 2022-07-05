‘I’m sorry...’: Seven times Boris Johnson has apologised

Boris Johnson's leadership has seen the prime minister apologise on multiple occasions, following various gaffes and scandals.

Today (5 July) saw the the prime minister apologise over the latest issue; his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, which has seen Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from their posts, alongside other ministers.

Mass resignations have thrown the future of the prime minister's leadership into question, with opposition leader Keir Starmer stating that the government is "collapsing".

