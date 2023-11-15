Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), calls the Israeli raid on al Shifa Hospital inn Gaza “totally unacceptable.”

Thousands are fleeing al-Shifa but reports and videos are emerging from the hospital, where hundreds of patients, including babies, remain trapped during an ongoing raid by Israeli troops.

The hospital has ran out of fuel, and is no longer considered operational, creating a catastrophic situtation for patients and staff, sparking international criticsm against the IDF.

“Hospitals are not battlegrounds. We’re extremely worried for the safety of staff and patients.” says Ghebreyesus.