WW2 veteran breaks own record as world’s oldest skydiver

A 106-year-old World War Two veteran has incredibly broken his own record for the oldest tandem skydiver.

Al Blaschke previously skydived for the first time on his 100th birthday in 2017, and then broke the Guinness World Record for oldest tandem skydiver alongside his twin grandsons just three years later.

The Texas resident is a retired craftsman who built aircraft parts during the Second World War.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Blaschke for the jump at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos, honouring the service of US military veterans.