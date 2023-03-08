Snow blankets Hampshire as temperatures across UK plummet

The UK has been blanketed by a fresh coating of snow as a cold snap sent temperatures plummeting overnight.

Britons have woken to a winter wonderland after what could have been the coldest night this year so far.

This footage shows the snowy scene in Farnborough, Hampshire, on the morning of Wednesday, 8 March.

Warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office across the UK as the region braces for more chilly weather.

