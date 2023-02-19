SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn brands Brexit an ‘unmitigated disaster’

Stephen Flynn branded Brexit as being an "unmitigated disaster" during his interview with Laura Kuenssberg.

"We're in this situation because Boris Johnson lied," he said, promoting Kuenssberg to remark that it is "quite the charge."

The SNP Westminster leader elaborated that the former prime minister had claimed his deal was "oven ready" with "no issues."

He said export issues businesses are facing and the public sector's difficulties recruiting staff are down to Brexit.

"That's why 72 per cent of people in Scotland want to rejoin the European Union. That's where Scotland's future lies."

