Watch: Donald Trump shares bizarre eclipse campaign advert

Donald Trump has shared a bizarre solar eclipse campaign advert, where his head takes on the role of the moon - and blocks out the sun to plunge America into total darkness.

The former US president shared the clip, which begins with the words “the most important moment in human history is taking place in 2024” on Truth Social on Sunday (7 April).

Images show large crowds gathered to watch the solar event, staring up at the sky wearing protective glasses.

The video comes seven years on from the notorious moment when he stared directly at the sun without protective eyewear during the last solar eclipse over the US.