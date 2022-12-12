Four children ‘in critical condition after falling into frozen lake’ in Solihull

Four children are in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull in cardiac arrest on Sunday, 11 December.

Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst with reports from the scene and social media indicating that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen into the lake.

The children were rescued from the water in cardiac arrest and taken to hospital in a critical condition, receiving life-saving support en-route.

