Torrential rain causes landslide on rail line near Somerset
A landslide fell on a railway line in Somerset after heavy rain fell on Monday, 4 December.
Network Rail said South Western Railway (SWR) services between Salisbury and Exeter would remain unable to run until Monday morning while the railway is closed to allow engineers to carry out repairs at Crewkerne Tunnel.
The companies have urged customers not to attempt to travel between Salisbury and Exeter until next week as staff work "day and night" to remove over 100 tonnes of debris.
