Merseyside Police pay respects to Southport victim Elsie Dot Stancombe at her funeral

The life of an “extraordinary girl” who was killed in the Southport knife attack has been remembered with balloons, bubbles and one of her favourite Taylor Swift songs at her funeral.

Ahead of the service for seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe on Friday 23 August, mourners – including the family dog Bobby – gathered outside St John’s Church in Birkdale to see the horse-drawn carriage, which travelled from the family home through streets decorated with pink ribbons.

Emergency service workers were among those attending the funeral, along with Ibrahim Hussein, imam of Southport mosque, which was damaged when violence broke out the day after Elsie’s death.

Chris Green, deputy chief constable of Merseyside Police, spoke on behalf of the emergency services, saying: “I am sure at a time of such great sorrow, the resolve and spirit of this community has provided a source of comfort and reassurance.

“Through the many acts of kindness and solidarity it is evident Southport is not just a place, it is your home and it will forever be Elsie’s home.”