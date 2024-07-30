Police riot vans and officers attend Southport stabbing scene as large crowds gather

A large crowd gathered outside a mosque in Southport on Tuesday evening (30 July) as tensions ran high in the town following the knife attack that killed three children.

Police riot vans and officers with riot shields were seen standing guard outside the building, amid chants of “No surrender!” and “English till I die!” from sections of the crowd.

Firecrackers could be heard going off along with sirens sounding.

A crowd, many wearing masks and hoodies, were in a running battle with officers outside the mosque before some clashed with police.

Debris were seen on the ground around the vans while officers used their shields to deflect missiles thrown from the crowds.