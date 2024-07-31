Southport mosque chairman speaks out after riots in wake of stabbing deaths

The chairman of a mosque in Southport has spoken out about the "terrifying" violence outside the building on Tuesday night (30 July) following the stabbing deaths of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Officers suffered serious injuries in the disorder on Tuesday night, with Sir Keir Starmer saying rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for the victims of the knife attack.

Ibrahim Hussein described the supportive community response to the violence as "humbling" and thanked police for their efforts.

“We’ve lived here 30 years, no bother at all. We love this community. The community loves us. We don’t have any issues," Mr Hussein told reporters on Wednesday.