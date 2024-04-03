Watch: Flaming space ‘debris’ streaks across sky in California

Skygazers in California witnessed a fiery object re-entering from space and breaking up as it streaked across the night sky.

Witnesses saw the object around 1:30am local time on 2 April.

The spectacular light show followed a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch several hours earlier from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Sharing footage on social media, many eyewitnesses suggested the “debris” could also be from the Chinese Shenzhou 15 Orbital Module that was predicted to re-enter near Los Angeles at 1:45am local time.