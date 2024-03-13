Leo Varadkar hopes St Patrick’s Day will persuade US to back Gaza ceasefire

Leo Varadkar said he will use the “special platform” of St Patrick’s Day to urge the US to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Irish premier (taoiseach) said he will use the opportunity of meeting with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other US politicians, to put forward the Irish public's view.

"I’ll use that opportunity... and tell them how Irish people feel, and that is that we want to see a ceasefire immediately, for the killing to stop, the hostages to be released without condition, food and medicine to get into Gaza," Mr Varadkar said during a Boston visit on Tuesday (12 March).