Watch: Countryfile presenter captures spectacular starling murmuration footage

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker captured spectacular footage of a starling murmuration while filming for the show in Wales.

The presenter shared the incredible footage on an Instagram video on Saturday (10 February).

The former Blue Peter host said: “I was lucky enough to experience this starling murmuration filming countryfile in Newport Wales - what a spectacle - I’m no wildlife cameraman but managed to capture this with my phone. I hope you like it and that it spreads a bit of our natural beauty, happy weekend.”