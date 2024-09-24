Watch: Gaza protester interrupts Starmer’s Labour conference speech

A protester briefly interrupted Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, 24 September.

Shouts about Gaza were heard as the prime minister made his first party conference speech after Labour won the general election to a packed hall of delegates.

Responding to the protest, Sir Keir joked: “This guy’s obviously got a pass from the 2019 conference. We’ve changed the party.”

Sir Keir had earlier called for restraint and de-escalation between Lebanon and Israel, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the return of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 as well as “a recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”