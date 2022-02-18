UK braces itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice as rough weather hits Porthleven in Cornwall, Porthcawl in Wales and Tow Law in County Durham.

The national forecaster is bracing for gales of up to 90mph in coastal regions, saying that 100mph would be “exceptional”, although experts have warned lesser gusts in inland regions could cause significant damage.

Even gales of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, said Professor Hannah Cloke, of the University of Reading.

