Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington has told fans “I am not transphobic” in a seven-minute apology to fans on her Instagram account after a row escalated over her upcoming appearance on the 2023 series.

Abbington, most well-known for her role as Mary Morston in BBC’s Sherlock, issued the video update after some fans claimed they would not watch the popular dance show this year following comments she made previously.

Abbington said: "Apparently I'm trending on Twitter because people are going to boycott Strictly, I think because of a Tweet I made back in March regarding a drag show.”