A month of UK rail disruption has begun, with workers walking out in the first of a wave of two-day train strikes, as nurses prepare to take unprecedented industrial action.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail – and 14 train companies – from Tuesday and Friday.

Trains are only running from 7.30am to 6.30pm on this week’s strike days, although many parts of the country - including most of Scotland and Wales - will have no services.

