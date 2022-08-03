Owami Davies: Student nurse's mother 'desperate' to find daughter

The mother of a student nurse who went missing in Croydon more than three weeks ago has urged anyone who may have any information to contact police.

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen on Derby Road in west Croydon around midnight on 7 July.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a property on Derby Road has been cordoned off while an investigation takes place.

“I sit here as a desperate mother at the mercy of anyone that knows...something to help me find my baby,” Nicol Davies said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.