Suella Braverman says UK ‘can’t go on’ taking in people who ‘jump the queue’

Suella Braverman told Kay Burley that the UK “can’t go on” accepting migrants who “jump the queue” to enter Britain.

The home secretary insisted that the UK has a “very generous regime of support” for those coming to these shores “lawfully.”

“What we can’t go on accepting is people breaking our laws, jumping the queue ... they don’t have a legal basis to be here,” she said.

Amnesty International has warned that the new small boats legislation would “amount to an asylum ban.”

