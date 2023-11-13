Suella Braverman sacked: Watch former home secretary’s most controversial moments

Following the announcement of former home secretary Suella Braverman’s sacking on Monday (13 November), The Independent has taken a long at her most controversial moments in government.

From her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed, to her comments that for many “living in a tent” had become a “lifestyle choice”, Ms Braverman has hit the headlines on many occasions.

Just last month, she told Sky News: “Trans women have no place in women’s wards or indeed any safe space relating to biologial women.”

On 3 October, she issued an “apology to all dogs” after she was pictured standing on a dog at a Tory Party conference.