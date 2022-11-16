Dominic Raab had to call an inquiry into allegations of bullying against himself as Rishi Sunak was “too weak to get a grip,” Angela Rayner has said.

Two official bullying complaints have been filed against the deputy prime minister.

Mr Raab has written to the prime minister asking for an independent investigation into his behaviour.

Mr Sunak has stood by his deputy, previously saying that no formal complaints had been made.

“The deputy prime minister knows his behaviour was unacceptable, so what’s he still doing here?” Ms Rayner said.

Sign up for our newsletters.