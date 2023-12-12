Sunak’s cabinet arrive at Downing Street ahead of Rwanda crunch vote

Members of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet arrive at Downing Street ahead of the Rwanda vote later today (12 December).

MPs including Victoria Atkins, James Cleverly, Grant Shapps, and David Cameron met with the Prime Minster as he tries to avoid defeat on his Rwanda bill.

The updated bill will be voted on in the House of Commons today, after being struck down as unlawful by the Supreme Court.

There stands significant division within the Conservative Party over the bill. And if 29 Tory MPs vote against it then the bill will fail.