A woman was shocked to find out that David Cameron was back in government - when she was stopped in the street by a news reporter.

Paul McNamara, Channel 4’s senior political correspondent, was on the streets of Dudley, West Midlands, gauging the public opinion on Mr Cameron’s return to the cabinet.

“He’s back? What are you on about?” the shocked woman says, when told he has taken up the position of foreign secretary.

“You’re joking!” she then cries, and when the reporter tells her he isn’t, she turns her head away.

The reporter concludes their exchange by asking the woman if she’s “glad” he’s back.

“Not really, no,” she responds.