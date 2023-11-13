Sunak makes first comments after controversial cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered a keynote speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London on Monday (13 November), after the sacking of his former Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The event comes following a historic day for the prime minister as Mr Sunak made major changes to his cabinet.

Addressing his audience in London, Sunak said James Cleverly “will bring vigour to the vital job of home secretary.”

Speaking of David Cameron’s controversial new position, the prime minister said he was “pleased to have appointed a new foreign secretary who will build on everything we have achieved in the last year.”