Rishi Sunak has refused to comment on the police investigation into alleged racist comments made by Conservative Party donor Frank Hester.

The prime minister was asked on Friday 22 March if it was time to hand back the money donated to the party by Mr Hester, and to refuse any future donations.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating comments made by Mr Hester about Diane Abbott at a meeting that took pace in Horsforth, Leeds, in 2019.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to comment on police matters, but as I’ve said previously, what he’s said was wrong and racist, and he rightfully has apologised for it,” Mr Sunak responded.