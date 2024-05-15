Keir Starmer pokes fun at Esther McVey’s ‘vital crackdown’ on rainbow lanyards

Sir Keir Starmer opened this week’s session of Prime Minister’s Questions by poking fun at Esther McVey’s “vital crackdown” on colourful lanyards.

The Labour leader was referencing Ms McVey’s call for civil servants to wear “standard design” lanyards and leave their political views “at the building entrance”.

“On Monday the prime minister treated us to his 7th relaunch in 18 months, he vowed to take on the dangers that threaten the country,” Sir Keir said.

“So it was good to see the minister for common sense immediately take up that mantle announcing a vital crackdown on the gravest of threats... colourful lanyards.”