Sunak urges Starmer to challenge Sadiq Khan over ‘appalling’ Met Police report

Rishi Sunak has urged Sir Keir Starmer to challenge Sadiq Khan over what he called an “appalling” report into the Metropolitan Police.

A review by Baroness Louise Casey - commissioned after Sarah Everard’s murder - found the force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

“[Baroness Casey] described that relationship between the Mayor and the Met as, in her words, ‘dysfunctional’. So i hope he [Starmer] will also confirm to the House that he will take up these matters with the Labour Mayor of London,” the prime minister said.

