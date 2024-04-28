Rishi Sunak refuses to answer if he’ll ‘have no regrets’ should Tories lose election

Rishi Sunak has refused to answer whether he’ll be able to leave office with “no regrets” should the Tories lose the next General Election.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, the prime minister instead wanted to focus on the tasks still at hand while he is still leading the country.

“You’re focused on all of this personality stuff, I’m focused on delivery for the country”, he said.

“What I’m doing is getting up every single day and working my hardest to deliver for people.”