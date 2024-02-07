Minister says Rishi Sunak’s trans jibe should not be made into ‘huge issue’

Laura Trott does not believe Rishi Sunak should apologise after he derided Labour’s policy on transgender rights during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 7 February.

The prime minister has come under fire for mocking Sir Keir Starmer’s track record on trans rights while Brianna Ghey’s mother was a guest in parliament.

In a fiery exchange, Mr Sunak accused the Labour leader of u-turning on his definition of a woman.

“I don’t think we should make this a huge issue about trans,” Ms Trott, the chief secretary to the Treasury, said after PMQs.

She was asked twice if Mr Sunak should apologise for his comments.