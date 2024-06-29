Rishi Sunak greeted by laughter from veterans during Armed Forces visit

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was met by laughter from veterans during an Armed Forces Day visit on Saturday (29 June).

The Conservative leader, who was recently criticised for leaving a D-Day event early, listened to stories from the veterans on a campaign visit in his North Yorkshire constituency.

Enjoying tea and cake at Ellerton Lakeside Cafe, near Northallerton, Mr Sunak told them: “If we’re re-elected, we’re actually going to have a veteran’s bill, we’re going to pass our first ever veteran’s bill in Parliament. That will bring together all the things that we need to do – put some things in law that will improve the service that we’ve providing.