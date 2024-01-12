Rishi Sunak is right to launch “targeted strikes” against Houthi rebel sites in Yemen, shadow defence secretary John Healey has said.

The US and the UK have launched scores of airstrikes against targets linked to the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group, in a coordinated overnight assault using allied aircraft, ships and submarines.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday (12 January), Mr Healey said: “We back this action, it is targeted and it is designed to protect the freedom of shipping in the Red Sea and the basic international principle of freedom of navigation.”