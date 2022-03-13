Supreme x Burberry customers brawl while queuing for release of latest collaboration

A fight broke out between customers queuing for the Supreme x Burberry Spring 2022 collaboration.

Customers clashed on Thursday as they lined the streets outside Dover Street Market in Manhattan, New York.

Several people were filmed fighting and pushing each other down the steps outside the store.

The fight moves onto the road where the group fight up against a FedEx truck before two police officers intervene and end the tussle.

Streetwear fashion brand Supreme is known for its “drops” that attract large crowds and long lines.

