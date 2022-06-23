New York City mayor says ‘appalling’ Supreme Court decision will ‘feed’ gun violence

New York City mayor Eric Adams has called the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a state gun law restricting concealed carry “appalling”.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday (23 June) that a law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon violates the Second Amendment.

“Today’s decision may have opened an additional river that is going to feed the sea of gun violence in our city and our nation,” Mr Adams said.

“Our work begins now to start saving New Yorkers and Americans.”

