TV presenters rocked by Taiwan earthquake during live broadcast

Taiwan’s SETTV captured the moment when the magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit live as a female presenter described strong shaking while trying to keep her balance.

The powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday (April 3) was captured by the cameras in a newsroom during a live broadcast.

As the quake hit, anchors on air kept speaking and delivering news while the studio was visibly shaking.

The quake violently jolted eastern Taiwan’s Hualien at 7:58am local time,causing several buildings to collapse.

The Central Weather Administration has recorded more than 300 aftershocks from Wednesday morning into Thursday.