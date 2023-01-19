Woman caught in crossfire of Takeoff killing recalls night of shooting

A woman who was shot in the head during an attack which killed Migos rapper Takeoff has called her survival of the incident a “miracle.”

Sydney Leday was celebrating her 24th birthday and Halloween with a group of friends at the Houston private party on 1 November 2022.

Speaking to KHOU 11, Ms Leday recalled how she was hit in the back of her head after gunfire broke out during an argument at the party.

Ms Leday was hospitalised where she was intubated and in a coma.

Sign up for our newsletters.