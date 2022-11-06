A human chain was formed as rescuers attempted to pull passengers from the water after a small passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

Footage shows people being dragged away from the tip of the submerged aircraft, while some wait on top of it.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight had been rescued as part of the initial effort.

Three bodies were also pulled from the plane, Albert Chalamila, the governor of the Kagera region, confirmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.