Jeremy Hunt has declined to say whether he has ever paid a penalty to the taxman.

The chancellor was quizzed on his affairs after delivering a speech on plans for the economy.

“I’m not going to talk about my personal tax affairs, but I don’t think there’s anything you’d find interesting to write about - if I can put it that way,” Mr Hunt said.

The question was asked amid calls for Nadhim Zahawi to step aside as Tory party chairman while under investigation for settling a multimillion-pound tax dispute while chancellor.

