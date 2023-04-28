Martin Lewis shares £5 discount code for Tesco shoppers

Martin Lewis has shared a £5 discount code for Tesco shoppers to use online.

“Use the code ‘GR4PYL’ at checkout when shopping online and you get £15 off when you spend £15 or more on eligible frozen food,” the MoneySavingExpert said.

He added that there are 150 eligible items to buy including fish fingers, frozen pizzas and Yorkshire puddings.

“If you’re doing that anyway, you may as well see if you can get a fiver off,” he added.

