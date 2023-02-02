Texas resident ice skates down frozen street during cold snap

A Texas resident was seen ice skating down a frozen road in Lake Dallas after a rare cold snap hit the state.

Footage shows the man casually gliding down the street, as snow covers much of the ground around him.

Wintry conditions have left parts of Texas dealing with the fallout of the unusually low temperatures.

Around 340,000 homes have been left without power, while thousands of flights were cancelled on Wednesday as runways were left covered in snow and ice.

