Dallas woman’s entire swimming pool freezes over in cold snap

A Texas woman revealed that her entire swimming pool froze over during the cold snap.

Zobia, a Dallas resident, is seen tapping on the ice as she assesses the situation.

“It’s day three of ‘Dallaska’, our whole pool is frozen,” Zobia says in the clip, comparing the Dallas temperatures to Alaska.

“This is creepy,” she adds.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area saw rare lake-effect snow earlier in January as a cold snap gripped parts of the US.

In more recent days, the arctic air has moved out, and the rain has moved in.