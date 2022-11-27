Thamesmead locals react to linked murders of two teenagers

Local residents in Thamesmead are mourning the murders of two teenage boys yesterday afternoon (26 November).

Both 16-year-olds were stabbed just one mile apart in linked incidents, in Thamesmead, and Abbey Wood.

"They tried to resuscitate him", recalls Bamidele Folorunso. "It's very sad to lose a loved one, it's very sad to lose a sixteen-year-old boy."

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV or 4X4 with distinctive silver roof bars in the area to come forward.

