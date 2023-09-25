Thrill-seekers left stranded upside down on Canadian fairground ride

A malfunction on a ride at Wonderland theme park in Ontario left thrill-seekers stuck upside-down in mid-air for almost half an hour.

Footage shows the terrifying moments after the swinging axe ride - named The Lumberjack - suddenly stopped, leaving riders dangling metres above the ground.

Two riders reported chest pain after being left hanging in the air.

The ride suddenly ground to a halt at 10:40pm on Saturday, 23 September and did not start again until after 11:05pm.