Fallen tree smashes through house after powerful thunderstorms hit Iowa and Nebraska

Powerful thunderstorms rolled into Iowa and Nebraska on Tuesday night (25 June), causing damage and flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch, warning of the possibility of golf ball-sized hail and scattered tornadoes.

More than four million people were in the path of the warning, which covered parts of Nebraska and Iowa, as well as Illinois and Missouri.

Footage shows damage to a house in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after it was struck by a tree that was uprooted by the storm.