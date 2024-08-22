Former students share favorite memories of Tim Walz

Former students of governor Tim Walz (or, Mr Walz!) have shared their favorite memories of their teacher.

Speaking to The Independent at the Democratic National Convention, where Walz will adressed adoring crowds, students rolled back the years - recalling everything from building school theater sets to hallway high fives.

“He literally made my dreams come true” said Amanda Hinkle, recounting how Walz turned her sketches into a theater set for a high school production.

Laura Matson told of how Walz stood by LGTBQ students after some parents protested the Gay Straight Alliance, a school inclusivity program.