Ships return to harbour as Titan sub recovery operations begin to wind down

Footage shows a number of ships returning to St John’s harbour in Newfoundland, Canada, after assisting with efforts to recover the Titan submersible.

An investigation into the “catastrophic implosion” that killed all five men on board the missing vessel will be carried out by the US Coast Guard, which also suggested the bodies of the passengers may never be recovered from the Atlantic.

The pressure chamber of the OceanGate Titan was found among other debris, approximately 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor on Thursday 22 June.