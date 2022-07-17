Tom Tugendhat has suggested Boris Johnson’s account of Partygate is “more fictional than reality”.

The Tory leadership candidate also suggested the party needs a “clean start” after three years of Mr Johnson’s premiership.

“Let me be clear that the alignment of stories that he came to on the Partygate scandal seem to be rather more fictional than reality,” Mr Tugendhat said.

“We can build on the successes of this government while recognising that we need a change of leadership. What we need to see is a clean start.”

