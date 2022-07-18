‘This is the end of the road for me’: Tom Tugendhat eliminated in third Tory ballot

Tom Tugendhat announced on Twitter he is out of the Tory leadership race after learning he was eliminated during the third Tory ballot.

“This is the end of the road for me”, he said in a video posted on his profile, without confirming who he is going to support among the four remaining candidates.

“Although it wasn’t to be today, I am immensely proud of the positive vision we put forward for our country”, he wrote in a post, thanking his supporters.

