Lorry flips over and spills thousands of tomatoes on I-80 near Vacaville

Thousands of ripe red tomatoes were spilled along Interstate 80 near Vacaville after a lorry lost control this morning.

The accident took place around 5 a.m. on Monday (29 August), and involved four vehicles in total.

The California Highway Patrol has reported the crash shut down I-80 between Sacramento and San Francisco.

California Highway Patrol has also said they are working to clean the highway and have advised motorists to seek alternate routes as significant delays are expected.

It was not clear when I-80 will reopen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.