Photojournalist dragged from Tory party conference floor by security

A press photographer was dragged away from the Conservative conference floor by security just moments before Liz Truss’s speech on Wednesday, 5 October.

This footage shows Tolga Akmen, a London-based photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), being removed from the conference.

“Just leave me be, I’m a member of the media,” Mr Akmen can be heard saying in the clip, pleading that he’s not “being aggressive.”

During the conference, the prime minister outlined her priorities and policies amid calls for a general election and U-turns on the mini-Budget.

